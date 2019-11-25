Union to engage with SABC board regarding SSA plans

Share this article

















The Communications Workers Union (CWU) at the SABC says it will meet with the public broadcaster’s board this week to discuss the company’s alleged plans to use the help of the State Security Agency (SSA) to protect confidential company information.

Earlier, the SABC rejected the Sunday Times’ article’s claim that it planned to use the SSA to spy on SABC staff. The CWU says it welcomes the SABC’s response.

However, the CWU’s secretary-general Aubrey Tshabalala says the union still has some concerns over the matter.

“Usage of state security agencies in institutions like the SABC is troublesome because in the first instance you will find that there has been political interference. They must know that the public broadcaster is an institution owned by the public and it cannot be therefore privatised.”

Tshabalala says the union is also concerned about the possibility of fake news being at play.

“This is the second time that newspapers write things that they don’t follow up. For example, if you recall in the past news that was brought up that SABC staff won’t be paid and there was no back up of such news and we are worried that there will be fake news that happened today.”

