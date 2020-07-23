Unions await feedback on call to re-close schools

Share this article

















Teacher unions are optimistic that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will give them positive feedback on Wednesday night when she presents their submissions to Cabinet.

Unions have renewed calls for schools to be closed citing an increase in COVID-19 infections. They also say many Grade 12 learners have not gone to school because some schools are not ready to accommodate them, while others still don’t have personal protective equipment (PPEs).

On Friday, unions made a presentation to Motshekga and on Monday met with Deputy Minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and a handful of MECs.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union’s (Sadtu) Mugwena Maluleke says, “Sadtu together with other unions in education have met with the Department of Basic Education. There was an undertaking on Monday that the submission that was made by the unions shall be debated by Cabinet and thereafter the Minister will meet trade unions to give them the answer of the Cabinet.”

Unions say they are concerned about a number of issues. It appears that thousands of Grade 12 learners are not going to school because their schools could not meet the minimum requirements such as providing water and safe ablution facilities.

Source: SABC News