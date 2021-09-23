Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Unions call for schools to be better Protected

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Unions and civil society groups have raised calls for Cape Town schools to be better protected, following the murder of a Heinz Park Primary School teacher in Phillipi.
Shock, condemnation and condolences have poured in after 53-year-old maths teacher Thulani Manqoyi was shot and killed while sitting in his car yesterday morning. Police say two suspects were seen fleeing the scene and a manhunt is underway to track the pair down.
Speculation is rife that at least one of the suspects was a student. The incident has placed the spot light on gun violence, a lack of security and the impact of gangsterism at Cape schools. The Western Cape Education Department has meanwhile emphasized that the safety of staff and learners must be prioritized, adding that counselling services have been provided to those in need.
Photo: Sourced

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.