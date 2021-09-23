Unions call for schools to be better Protected

Unions and civil society groups have raised calls for Cape Town schools to be better protected, following the murder of a Heinz Park Primary School teacher in Phillipi.

Shock, condemnation and condolences have poured in after 53-year-old maths teacher Thulani Manqoyi was shot and killed while sitting in his car yesterday morning. Police say two suspects were seen fleeing the scene and a manhunt is underway to track the pair down.

Speculation is rife that at least one of the suspects was a student. The incident has placed the spot light on gun violence, a lack of security and the impact of gangsterism at Cape schools. The Western Cape Education Department has meanwhile emphasized that the safety of staff and learners must be prioritized, adding that counselling services have been provided to those in need.