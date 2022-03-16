Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Unisa issues apology following graduation ceremony disruption by Nehawu members

The University of South Africa (Unisa) apologised to graduates and guests who were inconvenienced by the disruption of the graduation ceremony by protesting members of union National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) on Tuesday.

Unisa says management is in conversation with NEHAWU about the issues in dispute, as well as the rules of engagement when employees exercise their right to protest.

The university says it will make alternative arrangements for the graduates.

Pending graduation ceremonies have been postponed until further notice.

Source: SABC News


