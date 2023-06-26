Unknown man’s body found in car boot in Mitchells Plain

Share this article

The body of an unknown man has been discovered in the boot of a car in Mitchells Plain, on the Cape Flats.

Western Cape police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says community members had reported a suspicious vehicle in the area.

He says the man was found with his hands and feet bound.

Twigg says the matter is under investigation.

“Lentegeur police registered a murder case after the body of an adult male was found in the boot of a vehicle in Sunset Street, Morgan Village, Mitchell’s Plain. The victim was found with his hands and feet tied up. He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are the subject of a police investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” adds Twigg.

Source: SABC News