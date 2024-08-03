UNRWA: West Bank situation worsening daily

Share this article

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Friday that the humanitarian situation in the occupied West Bank is “worsening daily”, calling for ending Israel’s silent war on the West Bank.

The statement was posted on the agency’s X account.

“Nur Shams and Tulkarm camps are suffering from water shortages & electricity outages,” it noted, adding: “Israeli Security Forces’ operations continue causing destruction & threatening the lives of people in the area. This ‘silent war’ has to end.”

Coinciding with the start of the devastating war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October, 2023, the Israeli army expanded its military operations in the West Bank, especially in its northern governorates.

Dozens of Israeli military operations left significant damage to the infrastructure of the cities of Jenin and its refugee camp, as well as Tulkarm and its refugee camps. The damage includes excavations and vandalism of roads, water, electricity and sewage networks.

Along with its war on Gaza, the Israeli army escalated its attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, killing 594 Palestinians, including 144 children. It also injured 5,400 and arrested 9,890, according to official Palestinian sources.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since 7 October with US support, killing and wounding more than 130,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. There are also more than 10,000 missing amid massive destruction and deadly famine.

Source: Middle East Monitor