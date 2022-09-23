Upgrades to Western Cape railway tracks completed

Share this article

Metrorail in the Western Cape says upgrades to the northern and southern railway tracks have been completed.

Spokesperson, Zino Mihi, says sleeper rail anchors were placed along sections of the track between Kalk Bay and Fish Hoek on the Southern Line, and at Faure on the Northern Line, where upgrades were required due to wear and tear.

Rail anchors are spring steel clips that attach to the underside of the rail baseplate and bear against the sides of the sleepers.

Mihi says the anchors increase the stability of the track.

She says with an estimated life span of 40 years, it will reduce maintenance costs significantly.

Source: SABC News