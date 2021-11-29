Uptick in Covid-19 numbers as govt mull over mandatory vax

South Africa’s Covid-19 positivity rate currently stands at 9.8%. This comes after 2 858 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. During his address to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the increase in cases can be attributed to the new Omicron variant that was recently identified in the country. Furthermore, he said most of the new cases were reported in Gauteng. Subsequently, one more Covid-19 fatality in the Muslim community has been recorded in the Western Cape bringing the national total to 5591.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa says the government has been engaging with various stakeholders in the country to make vaccination a condition for access to workplaces, public events, public transport and public establishments. He says as individuals, companies and the government, the country has a responsibility to ensure that all people can work, travel and socialise safely. Ramaphosa says there is broad agreement on the need for such measures. He says the government has therefore set up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations.

VOC