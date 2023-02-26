Urgent application filed over Ramaphosa’s failure to appoint SABC Board

Share this article

Non-profit organisation, Media Monitoring Africa (MMA), has filed urgent papers in the Constitutional Court over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to appoint the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Board.

The public broadcaster has been without a Board since mid-October last year.

In lengthy papers filed before the apex court, the MMA is seeking an order declaring that the President has failed to fulfill this obligation diligently and without delay, and further directing the President to do so without further delay.

In December last year, parliament approved the names of 12 candidates to be appointed to the new Board.

The NGO submits that the President’s delay in appointing a Board is unconstitutional.

Source: SABC News