Urgent warning: Full moon spring high tide poses threat to coastal bathing safety

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a critical warning regarding the imminent peak of the full moon Spring high tide, expected today between 2 pm and 3 pm, along the South African Coast. This natural occurrence is of grave concern for coastal bathers, urging heightened caution.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Lifeguards, emergency services, police, and municipal beach authorities are urgently appealing to bathers to be cautious of expected strong rip currents today, especially during the late afternoon. This warning extends to the next few days.”

The Spring high tide, reaching its peaks between 2 pm and 3 pm, will gradually recede in an outgoing tide towards the Spring low tide during the late afternoon. The fluctuating tide patterns during this period pose increased risks for bathers along the coast.

Lambinon stressed the need for public awareness, noting, that this is an urgent safety alert, and everyone is advised to exercise extreme caution and adhere to the guidance provided by authorities.

