US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, says that the US would not support a permanent ceasefire and hinted that it would veto it

By Kouthar Sambo

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has expressed its condemnation of the US President Joe Biden’s administration’s veto against the Algerian draft resolution, demanding a permanent ceasefire.

This comes after the United States (US) proposed a draft resolution to the United Nations (UN) Security Council, calling for a “temporary ceasefire” in Gaza while opposing the escalated Israeli attacks on Rafah.

The resolution came in response to an Algerian draft resolution, which advocates for a permanent ceasefire.

“We consider the failure of this resolution to be a disruption of international will in service of the occupation’s agenda aimed at killing and displacing our Palestinian people,” proclaimed Hamas. “President Joe Biden and his administration bear direct responsibility for obstructing the issuance of a decision to stop the aggression against Gaza ” proclaimed Hamas.

The American position was a green light for the occupation to commit more massacres, remarked the movement, to kill our defenseless people through bombing and starvation.

Hamas referred to the move as a “direct partnership in the war of extermination that it is committing against children and defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

However, the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, warned that the US would not support a permanent ceasefire and insinuated that it would veto it.

