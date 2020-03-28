US coronavirus cases surges past 100,000 mark

Share this article

















The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States hit more than 104,000 early on Saturday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, with the number of fatalities surpassing 1,700, pushing the global death toll up to 27,360.

Italy, meanwhile, announced 919 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities any country has reported in the space of 24 hours since the outbreak began late last year.

The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy now stands at 9,134. The number of cases also continues to rise, hitting more than 86,000.

Further dashing hopes that Europe is containing the pandemic, Spain recorded 769 new deaths in a day, bringing the total number to 4,858. As of early Saturday, the death toll has surpassed 5,000.

In China, the number of cases coming from abroad continues to rise, but there were no new cases reported domestically.

Worldwide, the number of cases has reached more than 600,000, of which more than 131,000 people have recovered.

Number of fatalities in Iran surges to 2,517 as health officials announced 139 new deaths over the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said that 3,076 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, bringing the total to 35,408. He added that over 3,200 patients were in critical condition.

However, there are also 546 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,679, according to Jahanpour.

Source: Al Jazeera

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments