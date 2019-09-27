US Justice Dept releases much-anticipated summary of Trump’s call with Ukrainian president

US President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into whether ex-Vice President Joe Biden blocked an investigation into his son’s company, according to a summary of the call between the two leaders.

The memo was released Wednesday morning.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump told Zelensky in a summary of the call transcript provided by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Democratic frontrunner Biden allegedly stepped in to quash a Ukrainian investigation into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company where his son Hunter Biden was a director.“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…it sounds horrible to me,” Trump continued.

The president promised to release a “complete, fully declassified and unredacted” transcript of the July call after Democrats began threatening impeachment, charging Trump with pressuring Ukraine to restart the investigation in exchange for some $391 million in frozen military aid to the country. The allegations stem from the reported concerns of a “whistleblower” who did not actually hear the content of the call.

While Trump has acknowledged he discussed Biden and his son with the Ukrainian leader, he denies withholding military aid in exchange for restarting the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry, accusing Trump of “seriously violat[ing] the Constitution,” despite Trump’s promise to release the full content of the call. Some House Democrats have been clamoring to impeach Trump for years, but the idea has not been taken seriously by a significant portion of the House until this week.

ALSO ON RT.COM: Real Ukrainegate: America midwifed the mess, and now wants Europe to pay

(SOURCE: RUSSIA TODAY)