US strategic bomber & aircraft carrier drill 'strike operations' on Iran's doorstep (PHOTOS)

Multiple US Air Force aircraft, including a B-52 strategic bomber, have joined the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea for a ‘simulated strike operations’ exercise to prepare to take on Iran “when called upon.”

The drills witnessed F/A-18 Super Hornets, MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters, and E-2D Growlers from the USS Abraham Lincoln mastering joint maneuvers to improve their “operational tactics in several warfare areas,” US Naval Forces Central Command said on Sunday. Among other “joint training evolutions,” the US Air Force participated in “strike coordination and reconnaissance exercises.”

© US Navy / MC1 Brian M. Wilbur
“The training the air wing conducted with the B-52 today is an incredible demonstration of how our military can rapidly join capabilities to enhance our lethality and our ability to respond to any threat when called upon,” the commander of Carrier Air Wing Seven, Captain William Reed, said.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier strike group and American strategic bombers were sent to the Persian Gulf last month after the US accused Iran of plotting to destabilize the region. Tehran has been downplaying the buildup of US forces near its waters, but said that its navy is prepared to repel any Washington-led aggression should a conflict break out.

