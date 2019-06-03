US strategic bomber & aircraft carrier drill ‘strike operations’ on Iran’s doorstep (PHOTOS)

Multiple US Air Force aircraft, including a B-52 strategic bomber, have joined the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea for a ‘simulated strike operations’ exercise to prepare to take on Iran “when called upon.”

The drills witnessed F/A-18 Super Hornets, MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters, and E-2D Growlers from the USS Abraham Lincoln mastering joint maneuvers to improve their “operational tactics in several warfare areas,” US Naval Forces Central Command said on Sunday. Among other “joint training evolutions,” the US Air Force participated in “strike coordination and reconnaissance exercises.”