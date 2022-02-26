US to impose coordinated sanctions on Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Share this article

The United States has agreed to impose coordinated sanctions on both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Washington’s agreement follows similar punitive actions from the EU and the United Kingdom in a growing coordinated response.

The targeted sanctions form part of a broader package of sanctions imposed by Western nations over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki says, “Following a telephone conversation President Biden held with EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and in alignment with a decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian National Security team. I suspect we will have more specific details out later this [Saturday] afternoon.”

Source: SABC News