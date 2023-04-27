US: Two mosque fires lead to hate crime probe in Minneapolis

The next day fire broke out on the third floor of Masjid Al Rahma, which is just three minutes away from the other mosque.

According to reports, there has been substantial damage done to both places of worship but there were no injuries. No arrests had been made in either incident as of Wednesday afternoon local time.

Earlier in the month on 10 April, several windows and the door of Ummatul Islam Mosque in Minneapolis were destroyed.

“We do not know for sure if Monday’s fire was arson or if both fires are related,” Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement on Tuesday. “However, due to the totality of the circumstances, we will investigate these fires as if they are connected until proven otherwise.”

“We will evaluate any possibility of biased or hate crimes provided under the law, and because this occurred in an occupied place of worship, potential prosecution for a federal offence,” he added.

According to O’Hara, additional patrol vehicles and law enforcement resources have been ordered, “some of which will be visible and some of which are not”.

“We will work with our law enforcement and community partners to do everything possible to keep all people safe and free to exercise their constitutional right to freedom of religion,” he said.

These fires come just weeks after Minneapolis became the first major US city to allow the Muslim call to prayer or “adhan” to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round.

The Minneapolis City Council had unanimously agreed to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions.

Source: Middle East Eye