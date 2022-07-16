Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

UUCSA defends MJC’s fatwa on LGBTQIA+

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The United Ulema Council of South Africa (UUCSA) has defended the MJC’s stance on LGBTQIA+, following backlash from the Desmond Tutu Foundation. The MJC’s seven-point fatwa outlined the Islamic perspective on homosexuality, admitting that the discussion is multi-facetted and that it is the sin that should face criticism, and not the sinner.
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and Archbishop Tutu IP Trust this week released a joint statement, pointing to similar narratives held by other religions, and that the context of scripture should be adapted to modern society. UUCSA labeled this inexcusable, saying one faith cannot intrude on another by demanding it change its religious practices.
UUCSA further warned that the recently published Open Letter denouncing the fatwa’s effects on “LGBTQIA+ muslims”, equates any rejection of same-sex relationships with hate and incitement to do harm.
Read more below:
VOC

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.