UUCSA defends MJC’s fatwa on LGBTQIA+

The United Ulema Council of South Africa (UUCSA) has defended the MJC’s stance on LGBTQIA+, following backlash from the Desmond Tutu Foundation. The MJC’s seven-point fatwa outlined the Islamic perspective on homosexuality, admitting that the discussion is multi-facetted and that it is the sin that should face criticism, and not the sinner.
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and Archbishop Tutu IP Trust this week released a joint statement, pointing to similar narratives held by other religions, and that the context of scripture should be adapted to modern society. UUCSA labeled this inexcusable, saying one faith cannot intrude on another by demanding it change its religious practices.
UUCSA further warned that the recently published Open Letter denouncing the fatwa’s effects on “LGBTQIA+ muslims”, equates any rejection of same-sex relationships with hate and incitement to do harm.
Read more below:
VOC