UUCSA, hosted meeting with Mauritanian Ambassador

The United Ulama Council of South Africa – UUCSA, hosted a meeting with the Mauritanian Ambassador HE Jarr Ould Inalla in Durban on Sunday 12 February 2023.

The Mauritanian Ambassador presented and introduced his country as he shared opportunities that can be taken up by South Africans.

Presentations were also done by representatives of UUCSA, Minara Chamber of Commerce, Islamic Medical Association of South Africa (IMASA), Al Baraka Bank, Salaam Foundation and AMFA.

UUCSA has also tabled a request to open engagements between Mauritania and the South African Ulama Councils in the near future.

The event concluded with a Request by President of UUCSA, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, who urged all organisations to join the upcoming Aqsa Week as he concluded with a special dua for the people who are affected globally.

The Cape Town Ulama Board and Muslim Judicial Council members were in attendance representing the Western Cape Muslim community.

Photo: Supplied