UUCSA hosts strategic stakeholder meeting in Durban

The United Ulama Council of South Africa in partnership with AMAL, Awqaf and SANZAF hosted an important stakeholder meeting of NPO’s, Masjid Trustees, Ulama and professionals. The meeting was held at the weekend in Durban.

Among those in attendance was Maulana Abdul Khaleq Allie, President of UUCSA and Deputy president of the MJC who welcomed delegates and conveyed his duas and empathy to the people of KZN on the recent floods disaster and praised the Muslim community for its response in the flood disaster relief.

Following this, a presentation on the role UUCSA in the country was conducted by Secretary General Maulana Yusuf Patel. Among topics discussed were spate of kidnappings, marriage law representation and other important national and international matters.

This was followed by an address by Shabbir Chohan CEO of Albarakah Bank, followed by an informative presentation by Hafez Ridhwaan Khan, a tax expert who has assisted many organisations in the past. A short presentation on internal control processes for organisations was delivered by Naeem Asvat, a member of AMAL.

Finally, an address by Solly Suleman of Minara Chamber of Commerce highlighted the importance of Muslims role in relief work and community activism.

The presentations were well received by the organisations and several pertinent questions were fielded at the end of the session. The evening closed with a vote of thanks by Maulana Shabeer Asmal, an office bearer of UUCSA and dua by Maulana Yusuf Ghafoor, President of the Sunni Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa.

VOC