UWC student shot and killed in Belhar robbery

By Aneeqa du Plessis

A third-year university student was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Belhar on Saturday evening. Kamva Dasi, 22, who was an accounting student at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), was attacked while walking to a nearby bank with a group of other students.

According to SAPS Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, the incident happened shortly after 22h30 in Kern’s Crescent. Spokesperson at Belhar Community Policing Forum (CPF), Ismail Arnold said the area has experienced an uptick in incidents with the expansion of student accommodation.

News24 reported that the president of UWC’s Student Representative Council (SRC), Mandla-Onke Notyawa said it is a shame that one of their own have fallen victim to the ongoing gangsterism and crime in the area.

“The university is also to be blamed, as it fails to provide security presence, even when it has its own residences in the area and has a lot of students who stay here. We have raised the issue of safety and security in Belhar for a very long time, but little is being done to address it,” added Notyawa.

However, according to an official statement released by UWC, the safety of its students remains a concern despite the incident happening outside of its perimeter.

“The safety of all students, wherever they are, is our priority. The university is therefore currently in discussion with CPUT, Northlink, Belhar SAPS, relevant neighbourhood watch groups and businesses to establish a Unibell Crime Combatting forum for the precinct,” read the statement.

No arrests have yet been made. However, a murder case is being investigated. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

