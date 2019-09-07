Uyinene Mrwetyana to be laid to rest

Share this article

















Slain University of Cape Town film and media studies student Uyinene Mrwetyana will be buried at her home in Centane in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Her funeral service will take place at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London.

Mrwetyana’s death has since prompted an outpouring of sympathy as well as an outcry against gender-based violence and femicide. She was murdered by a 43-year-old Post Office employee who is currently in custody following his confession to her murder.

The man has previously been convicted for armed robbery.

An internal investigation is underway to establish how he secured employment at the Post Office.

Communications and Digital Transformation Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has also instructed the Post Office board to conduct a thorough investigation into the conduct of the alleged killer.

