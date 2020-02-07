Vacancy: Digital journalist

Share this article

















Do you have loads of creative flair and a passion for journalism and writing? VOC News is on the hunt for a digital journalist, to add to its dynamic team of radio journalists.

We are looking for someone with excellent writing and storytelling skills, with the ability to tailor and adapt content for different platforms. An interest in local, international politics and Islamic news content, is a must. A jam-packed contact book is also advantageous!

The ideal candidate should have:

-an instinct for what makes a good news story

-The ability to generate original ideas

-Excellent writing and storytelling skills

-Writing hard and soft news, features, and editorials for website

-Promote content on social media and monitor/moderate engagement

-Measure web traffic and compile reports

-Enhance online engagement and reader experience

-Assist with social-media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

-Manage daily online schedule and content-flow planning

-Publish and update breaking-news content

Requirements:

-Relevant qualification in journalism or media

-Proven work experience in a related field

-Hands-on experience with content-management systems (e.g. WordPress)

-Excellent writing and editing skills in English

-Familiarity with SEO principles

-Own reliable transport

-Be able to work after hours when required

-Basic knowledge of media law

-Understanding of website analytics and related tools

-Excellent communication, ability to work in groups and under pressure.

Email:

news@vocfm.co.za

Deadline:

21 February 2020

