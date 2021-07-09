Vaccine registration for 35-49 to open next week, Kubayi-Ngubane

Share this article

















Acting Health Minister, Mamoloko Kubayi, says from Thursday next week people aged from 35 to 49 are eligible to register to be vaccinated.

She was speaking in a virtual media briefing on the progress of government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the national vaccinational roll-out programme.

Kubayi says the target is to start to vaccinate these age groups at the begining of next month. She has again stressed her concerns on the rising numbers of infections from the coronavirus and deaths from COVID-19.

According to the Kubayi as many people as possible should be vaccinated.

Source: SABC