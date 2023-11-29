Share this article

Various organisations are participating in pro-Palestinian marches on Wednesday, as part of the International Day of solidarity with Palestine.

The organisations are calling for a permanent ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Last week, Parliament voted in favour of a motion to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and to suspend all diplomatic ties with Israel.

Africa for Palestine Director, Muhammed Desai says, “The United Nations passed its resolutions to mark this day, as a day in which the world should contribute towards raising awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people.”

“It is very similar to the United Nations resolution that was once in place to raise awareness about the plight of South Africa during the days of apartheid. And so it’s a day in which people across the world both in the government sector, but also within the civil society mobilises and organises and arranges different forms of action in order to put the spotlight onto the Palestinian plight.”

Source: SABC News