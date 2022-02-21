Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Various suspects arrested in and around Cape-Town

On 2022-02-19 at about 23:55 members attached to Grassy Park SAPS, on visible policing patrols, noticed a suspicious male on a bicycle near the corners of Strandfontein Road and 11th Avenue, Eagle Park.  The members stopped and searched him, and found a black and silver Girsan 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off and 15 rounds of ammunition in his possession. A 40 year old man was arrested and detained on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated matter on  2022-02-19 at 11:30 Kensington Crime Prevention Unit members received information that a shop at the corners of Voortrekker Weg and 13th  Avenue Kensington, will be robbed. During observation a silver Tazz was observed at the shopping centre. When the vehicle was searched the occupant, a 19 year old man, was arrested when he was found in possession of  a .22 firearm with serial number filed off and ammunition. He is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates court on Monday, 2022-02-21 on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

On  2022-02-18 at about 23:00 Woodstock police members were doing patrols down Regent Street, Woodstock when they saw a male, who fled when he saw the police vehicle. Members gave chase and saw the suspect try to hide something under a light delivery vehicle nearby. The suspect was caught when the police recovered a Z88 firearm with no serial number  and ammunition. The 40 year old suspect was arrested and detained. He is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates court on Monday, 2022-02-21 on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile detectives were hard at work and arrested 698 wanted suspects who found themselves on the wrong side of the law on charges related to murder, attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, house robbery, burglary, sexual offences and possession of drugs.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile  has commended the unrelenting efforts of all police officials involved in all operations and the communities for their involvement in the fight against crime.

Photo SAPS


