Various suspects arrested in CT Suburbs

On Wednesday (2021-12-08) at about 16:15 Claremont Crime Prevention Unit were busy patrolling their crime hotspots when they noticed four males running out of the railway subway, got into a vehicle and drove off. The members chased after the vehicle and stopped it in Palmyra Road, Claremont. The vehicle was searched and a 9mm pistol with ammunition and a bush knife were found in the vehicle. Upon further investigation of the vehicle it was found that the engine number had been tampered with. The suspects between the ages of 20 and 35 were arrested and detained.

They will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court today (Friday, 2021-12-10) on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of presumed stolen property.

In an unrelated matter members of the Maitland Flying Squad arrested two suspects aged 26 and 28 for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition this morning (2021-12-10) in Bellville. The members received information about a suspicious vehicle roaming near a shopping mall in the area and responded to the information given. The vehicle was stopped and searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with ammunition was found in the vehicle.

Once charged the suspects will appear in Bellville Magistrates court on Monday 13 December 2021 to face the charges against them.

Furthermore members of the Maitland Flying Squad followed up on information about a truck that was hijacked yesterday (2021-12-09) and was recovered. The members searched a premises in Philippi Industrial area last night where 100 truck tyres with rims with an estimated value of R2 000 000 were recovered. No arrests were made. The investigation into the matter continues.

Photo SAPS