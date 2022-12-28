Various suspects arrested in Delft

Share this article

Police members attached to Operation Restore arrested various suspects in Delft on Sunday 25 December 2022 on charges of dealing in drugs and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Two males aged 23 and 31 were arrested in Bitterhout Street on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.

In an unrelated incident, the members searched premises in Wittel Street and confiscated a consignment of drugs and cash. A 59-year-old man was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in The Bellville Magistrate court on the mentioned charges.

Photo and source : SAPS