VBS: ANC’s integrity commission wants implicated members to step aside

The ANC’s integrity commission has recommended to the party’s leadership that all party members implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal step aside from leadership positions and activities.

According to a statement by the committee’s chairperson, George Mashamba, the party’s “reputation and credibility has been seriously damaged”.

Implicated ANC leaders, like Danny Msiza, who is the Limpopo treasurer general and Florence Radzilani, who is the deputy provincial chairperson and executive mayor of Vhembe, were advised by secretary general Ace Magashule’s office to approach the commission, but they did not do so.

“To protect the integrity and reputation of the ANC, the National Integrity Commission recommends to the National Executive Committee that these members should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC,” the statement reads.

Source: News24

