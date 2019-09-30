Verulam mosque attack suspects to appear in court

The 11 people who allegedly attacked worshippers a Verulam mosque north of Durban last year, are expected to appear at the Verulam magistrate court on Monday.
One worshipper- Abbas Essop, was killed and two others seriously injured when the Imam Hussain Mosque was attacked.
The accused are also suspected to have planted incendiary devices at malls across KwaZulu-Natal.
The accused are facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.
(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)