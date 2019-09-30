Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

Verulam mosque attack suspects to appear in court

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The 11 people who allegedly attacked worshippers a Verulam mosque north of Durban last year, are expected to appear at the Verulam magistrate court on Monday.

One worshipper- Abbas Essop, was killed and two others seriously injured when the Imam Hussain Mosque was attacked.

The accused are also suspected to have planted incendiary devices at malls across KwaZulu-Natal.

The accused are facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

Watch for more:

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us