Veteran ANC activist Achmat Semaar dies

ANC veteran and father of journalist Karima Brown, Achmat Semaar, passed away at the age of 72 on Monday.

Western Cape ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen announced Semaar’s passing in a statement on Monday night.

“It is with great sadness that we wish to announce the passing of one of our most dedicated, respected and loved members,” Cruywagen said.

“A father of six children and grandfather to 14, he was an activist for most of his life and never lived far from or stopped caring and fighting for the ordinary people.”

Brown said: “My father was an activist all his life. He was always involved with ordinary people. He was a father to many and was incredible. If he did not work for the ANC he would have died.”

In saluting Semaar, ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “Achmat Semaar was a giant in Mitchells Plain. He made an impact on so many lives and was a father to hundreds of young people who were persecuted, arrested, tortured or hunted by the apartheid state.

“In the time known as the struggle, he was a beacon of light, a voice that comforted and brought help. He made it his business to care for detainees and their families and made sure that they were not forgotten. Truly he was one of our greatest sons.”

Cruywagen told News24 on Tuesday that Semaar was one of the greatest unsung heroes of the struggle against apartheid.

“The ANC will consult the Semaar family about a memorial service for this great servant of the people,” he said.

Sad to announce the death of Achmat Semaar, one of our greatest servants and an activist who dedicated his life to the cause of the ordinary people and the ANC. A father to many, he was a beacon of hope in Mitchells Plain in a time when only a brave few dared to resist apartheid — Dennis Cruywagen (@DennisCruywagen) April 15, 2019

Condolences to the Semaar family on the passing of Comrade Achmat. May his soul Rest In Peace — Brenda Leonard (@bleonard1702) April 15, 2019

(Source: News 24)

