Video proof that Shireen Abu Akleh was targeted by Israel, researchers say

Israel assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May while she was covering the occupation army’s storming of Jenin refugee camp. The 51-year-old was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word “Press” and had a helmet on, but was still shot in the head by an Israeli sniper.

Israel has long denied targeting her and said though it was “highly probable” she was killed by one of its soldiers, “there is no suspicion that a criminal offense was committed.”

Forensic Architecture has damning video re-enactments which prove otherwise. Through digital modelling Forensic Architecture and Al-Haq have been able to determine that the sniper could not only see Shireen and her colleagues but targeted their shoulders and above; a deliberate attempt to murder, the groups say.

MEMO spoke to the lead researcher from Forensic Architecture, Nour Abuzaid, to find out more.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


