South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Opening of Parliament Address: “Through their votes, they determined that the leaders of our country should set aside their political differences and come together as one”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Opening of Parliament Address (OPA), which is aimed at outlining the government’s strategic objectives and policy priorities, took place at the Cape Town CBD City Hall today.

The event, themed “My Parliament, My Voice, My Future”, granted the President the authority to summon a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament and to conduct special business, designed to align with Section 84 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) would be the official opposition in Parliament – a decision made by the Rules Committee last night. Didiza said the MK party has risen to become South Africa’s third-largest party, overtaking the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the general elections.

The address from the President

“Exactly 50 days ago, the people of South Africa went to the polls to decide the future of our country. Ahead of the elections they had expressed their concerns and their hopes, their wishes, and their expectations.” “Through their votes, they determined that the leaders of our country should set aside their political differences and come together as one to overcome the severe challenges that confront our nation,” expressed President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They sent a clear message that without unity, cooperation, and partnership, explained Ramaphosa, efforts to end poverty, unemployment, and inequality will not succeed.

“Guided by this directive from the people, political parties from across the political spectrum have elected to establish a Government of National Unity (GNU),” he added.

Ramaphosa highlighted some of the key objectives during his address at the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA):

“Firstly, to drive inclusive growth and job creation. Secondly, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living. Thirdly, to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state,” he outlined.

Reactions: post address

Speaking to VOC News, Build One South Africa’s (SA) Mmusi Maimane responded to the President’s address, saying the ideals are good but the government’s implementation has always been a problem.

“South Africa has a ten-year chronic history of less than 1% growth, the country is facing high levels of increase in crime, so when you table the same ideas, hoping for a different outcome, we have to hold the government accountable for an implementation plan else South Africa will face another decade of the same problems,” stressed Maimane.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber emphasised the importance of growing the economy and creating jobs.

“The government has a duty to remove all obstacles standing in the way of growing the economy and creating a job – this should be a priority. As Minister of Home Affairs, we support the President’s sentiments of attracting skills in sectors the country doesn’t currently have.” “The department is in strong support to reform the visa system, clear the backlog, and ensure we get skills, investment, and tourism in, – this will all contribute to what has to be the apex priority of this GNU,” detailed Schreiber.

Furthermore, National Assembly Deputy Minister of Social Development and Al Jama-ah Party leader Ganief Ebrahim Hendricks said he was touched when the President highlighted the issue of alleviating poverty in the country.

“My department would play a huge role in the eradication of poverty because we are focusing on sustainable livelihoods. We are not talking about R370 that people receive, we are giving them jobs and we have international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working with us,’ explained Hendricks.

According to Hendricks, many of them now supplement, what he referred to as a “teenage/child grant”, which offers work opportunities piloted in three provinces, excluding the Western Cape, though, he added he is pushing for this.

“While the government has many plans to increase job opportunities, my department is driving decent jobs that offer lifelong employment so they may enjoy the benefits and conventions that come with a decent job such as medical aid and housing benefits,” reiterated Hendricks.

*This is still a developing story.

Photo: screenshot