Violence at Masjidul Aqsa as police allow Zionist settlers into the compound

What was meant to be a joyous day for Palestinians celebrating Eid-ul-Adha descended into violence and chaos as Zionist forces clashed with Palestinians at Masjidul Aqsa in occupied East Jerusalem. Israeli occupation police have fired tear gas, rubber bullets and sound grenades to remove Palestinian worshippers from the sacred site, following a standoff at one of the gates to the compound.

Palestinian activist Basel Agbaria reported earlier that occupation soldiers used force in order to evacuate tens of thousands of musallees to allow 200 extreme Jewish settlers to roam freely inside the masjid. Eid-ul-Adha coincides with the Jewish holiday Tisha B’Av, which usually sees an increase in Jewish settlers visiting the flashpoint. In a bid to ease tensions, police barred Jewish visits to the site on Sunday but Palestinian worshippers still feared they would be allowed in and protested there.

Yesterday, there were warnings that mosques would be closed to protect Al Aqsa masjid from planned raids by illegal Israeli settlers who want to disrupt Eid rituals.

Masjdul Aqsa is the first Qiblah of Islam and the third most sacred site for Muslims.

VOC

