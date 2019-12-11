Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

VIOLENT VIDEOS capture lethal New Jersey gun battle as officers & shooters unleash hail of bullets for HOURS

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Gunfire echoed through the streets of New Jersey for hours as two shooters exchanged shots with police in a tense standoff that left six people dead. The frenzied gun battle was caught in remarkable footage.

The shootout began on Tuesday afternoon after an officer investigating a homicide was ambushed and killed by two suspects, who fled and barricaded themselves in a nearby kosher supermarket armed with long rifles – with innocent bystanders still inside.

The violent encounter – which featured a heavy police response, including SWAT teams and snipers – was filmed by witnesses on the scene and posted online. A deafening chorus of gunshots can be heard in the videos, punctuated only by shouting from bewildered onlookers.

At least one officer and three civilians were killed in the hours-long standoff, in which both suspects were also shot dead by police. All but the officer – a 39-year-old father of five – were killed inside the store.

Several bystanders could also be seen fleeing the scene during the shootout, running in the opposite direction of the gunfire.

(SOURCE: RT)


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.