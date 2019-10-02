Visit the Table Mountain Cableway for R90

Share this article

















To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway on Friday, October 4 2019, the Cableway is giving back to the local community with a month long special for all South Africans.

From October 1 to October 31, 2019 all locals with a valid South African ID, or birth certificate if they are under the age of 17, will qualify for a special once in a lifetime R90 return ticket up Table Mountain.

Locals can book online or at the Ticket Office at the Cableway during the month of October for this special offer.

Both children and adults will be charged R90 per ticket but the anniversary special can not be used in conjunction with other specials.

Children under the age of four do not have to pay for their tickets. The special allows both a ride up and down the cableway.

For more information locals can contact the Cableway at +27 (0)21 424 8181 or email info@tablemountain.net.

Picture: Facebook/Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

