Visitors planning to visit the Overberg region urged to postpone their trips

Share this article

The Bredasdorp local authorities in the Western Cape’s Overberg region have called on people planning to visit the area today to postpone their trips due to the inclement weather.

They say many roads in the vicinity of Bredasdorp, Napier, and Struisbaai are submerged.

In a storm-related incident late yesterday, two motor vehicles were swept off a road after the drivers lost control of their cars.

A tree has blocked another road in the area.

The municipality says several informal dwellings in Bredasdorp are also flooded, but the residents have been moved to the Mandela Community Hall.

Meanwhile, Western Cape authorities have made an impassioned plea to the public to cooperate as Disaster Management teams remain on high alert for severe weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service has forecast damaging waves, strong winds and severe thunderstorms.

There is an intensity forecast in areas including George, Knysna, Mosselbay and Oudshoorn, along the Garden Route.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Minister Anton Bredell says, “It’s mostly your coastal towns that I’m worried about. Remember that we had good winter rains, the dams are full. So, we keep a very close eye, we activated our disaster management centres, and we’ve got all the volunteers and role players involved on standby.”

Source: SABC News