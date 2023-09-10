VMS provides to institutionalized individuals

Share this article

For the past 25 years, Vision Medical Suite (VMS) a non-profit organization has been offering free healthcare services to institutionalized individuals with disabilities. Their goal is to work closely with healthcare professionals who donate their time and expertise to provide the best quality healthcare to the most vulnerable members of our society.

According to VMS, it provides free medical, dental, and psychological services to various institutions, such as orphanages, child and youth care centers, safe homes, homes for the destitute, abused women and children shelters, special care centers, and old age homes. VMS stated that a dental clinic is available once a month on a rotational basis.

The NGO’s clinic is in Belgravia Road, Athlone, and operates from 8 AM to 5 PM by appointment only and can only attend to a limited number of 45 patients a day.

Photo: supplied