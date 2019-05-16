VOC and Al Quds Foundation to host live pledge for Gaza university

Following the launch of the VOC Wallet app on air this week, the station has identified its first charity project in aid of the prestigious Islamic University of Gaza. VOC has partnered with Al Quds Foundation South Africa to host a live pledge-line on air on Sunday 19th May to raise funds for the embattled university. But to make a cashless donation, donors can use the station’s mobile payment app to make a contribution.

The Islamic University of Gaza (IUG) is celebrating 41 years since its establishment in 1978. During its humble beginnings, the university started with 25 students studying Shariah and Arabic. Currently, there are 20 000 students studying across 11 faculties in 130 specialised fields. IUG combines modern sciences with theoretical ones, which strongly correlates with Islamic subjects. The university is ranked as one of the pioneering Palestinian universities and occupied the 54th rank among 988 universities all over the Arab World, according to Webometrics.

“Alhamdullilah, the university has been successful despite the Israeli occupation. IUG was not recognised for 15 years since its establishment. But nevertheless, youth are still attending the university and we have more than 175 twinning and partnership agreements with the most popular universities around the globe,” said Dr Saeed Namruti, a lecturer at the University of Gaza.

The university is under constant siege by the Israeli occupation and was bombed during the last two conflicts in Gaza in 2009 and 2014. The major obstacle, said Namruti, is the Israeli blockade, which restricts students and academics from travelling out of the Gaza Strip to conduct research or participate in student exchange programmes.

“The occupation and the Israeli siege is a major challenge for us. It’s affecting the economy and IUG now faces a financial crisis because of the inability of students to pay their tuition fees. We are trying to overcome this but it’s extremely difficult under the Israeli occupation,” he explained.

“The South African and Palestinian community have so much in common – the apartheid regime in South Africa was like the Israeli occupation. South Africa is one of the most important supporters of the Palestinian cause. We have a very good relationship with South Africa and we expect support for our brothers and sisters here,” he added.

Al Quds Foundation director Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels made an impassioned plea to Capetonians to support the initiative.

“Palestinians in Gaza are not just standing up against the occupation…their main purpose is the protection of Al Quds and Masjidul Aqsa. They stand bravely to protect this sacred site by putting their own lives on the line for every Muslim in this world. Masjidul Aqsa and Al Quds is not only the responsibility of the Palestinian people, but every one of us,” he stressed.

The Al Quds Foundation Pledge-line takes place on Sunday from 10am to 1pm live on VOC. If you are unable to donate using the VOC Wallet App, call into the pledgeline to contribute.

“Open your hearts and support this worthy cause, Insha-Allah,” Gabriels urged.

If you want to make a payment via the VOC Wallet App, simply download the app on Playstore and follow onscreen instructions to set up your account and add your payment details.

