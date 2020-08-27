VOC and DU Centre’s Muharram khatam underway

Share this article

















With ever-increasing hardship and devastation due to the global pandemic, the start of the new Islamic year is an opportune time for solemn reflection and renewal of spirits for the Muslim community. The Voice of the Cape in collaboration with the DU Centre, is launching its annual Muharram 1442 Live Khatamal Quran, starting on Thursday 27th August until Sunday the 30th August. The DU Centre is an established hifz institute in Cape Town, focused on the development of the memorizers of the Holy Quran and honing the ability of the vocally talented.

“The Khatam will air throughout the weekend and listeners are invited to stay tuned for regular crossings between the DU Centre and VOC Studios for soul-stirring Quranic recitation. We endeavour to complete the Khatam by the 10th of Muharram,” said Rashieda Davids, VOC programme manager.

The programme will commence on Thursday evening with a Thikr at 8pm presented by DU Centre and after 10pm, hufaath from the institute will render the first 3 Juz of the Live Khatam.

While the khatam has become an annual fixture on the VOC calendar, this year’s program marks the launch of the DU Centre’s new recording studio and online store. The studio will be used as a facility to record qualified local talent, preserving their renditions for prosperity and allowing the Muslim community to be inspired by its own. DU Centre envisages that the studio will serve as a financial wing to the centre. Its facilities will be available for hire to community members interested in recording their vocal renditions in the fields of Qur’an recitation, anashid, religious talks, lessons and other.

“We welcome the community to our centre. We look forward to interacting with all and we pray that the studio serves as a space of creativity and inspiration Amin,” said founder Shaykh Ismail Londt.

The DU Centre has been on a mission to become a paperless office since the beginning of the year. Shaykh Londt said the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic has catapulted the institute swiftly into the digital space.

After months of hard work, the DU Centre’s online shop is officially open, and customers can shop for books, CDs and branded products. At this stage, items are only available to Cape Town customers, who have a choice between picking up their purchases from the centre (22 Hazel Road, Gatesville) or opting for delivery to their door.

Contact the Dar Ubaiy Centre on 021 633 3099.