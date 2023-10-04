VOC announces its latest Community Social Responsibility (CSR) project

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

VOC is pleased to announce its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, which is usually undertaken every month, depending on our event capacity.

“We are calling on all listeners to donate tinned items in your pantry such as tuna, baked beans, peas – all those non-perishable goods at the VOC offices at 2 Queenspark Avenue, Salt River. The proceeds and donated items will be going towards the underprivileged within the Worcester Islamic Society, situated at number 65 Allister Way Hex Park, (Worcester 6850),” appealed VOC’s presenter and producer Jasmina Petersen while speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show this morning.

The Worcester Islamic Society does have a feeding scheme which they run three times a week, explained Petersen, which is why VOC wants to “capitalize on this” and make it part of the VOC’s CSR project.

“We are going out to the Worcester area on the 14th of October, which is around the corner. For those of you listening, we would highly appreciate it if you donate those tinned goods, and should you wish to donate in cash, then you can give us a call at 021-422-3500 and we will give you the banking details for a charity organisation, Things on Wheels since they too have come on board with our CSR project,” said Petersen. “We look forward to everyone coming to our studios and dropping off those tender items for the underprivileged in the Worcester area. Stay tuned to other programs and our social media, where we will highlight all of the CSR projects, as well as this upcoming one for the month of October.”

She further went on to acknowledge the “tight economy” and while everyone may be struggling financially, people can still be part of this project in a small, but significant manner.

“If you are going to do your shopping, then throw in an extra tinned item, whether it is peas, tuna, or even baked beans. For more information, you can give us a call at 021, 422-3500. We would love for you to distribute now already if you are in the Salt River area,” reiterated Petersen.

Photo: VOCfm