VOC appeals to community to partake in Ramadhan pledge line to assist with infrastructure costs

By Ragheema Mclean

As the spirit of giving blossoms during the sacred month of Ramadhan, Voice of the Cape Radio is embarking on a noble mission to enhance its services and upgrade its infrastructure for the betterment of the community.

To achieve this goal, the radio station is set to host its annual pledge line on Friday, 5 April, appealing to the generosity of its listeners and supporters.

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadhan AM show, Station Manager Goolam Fakier highlighted the importance of community support in this endeavor.

He mentioned, “We have just recently upgraded our studios Algamdulilah, but there are still improvements needed in our facilities. Ramadan is the month of giving, the month of the Quran, and the month of mercy. Our pledge drive aims to increase the quality and quantity of our equipment.”

Fakier explained that technological advancements have enabled the station to consider purchasing its own distribution equipment, which would significantly reduce costs.

He added, “Allah (SWT) has blessed this place in many ways. Among all the community radio stations in the province, we are the only one with around four frequencies allowing us to broadcast in many areas including Wellington, Paarl, Ocean View etc. Broadcasting in these different areas incurs significant costs.”

He further elaborated, “We want to apply for a distribution license to eliminate the need to pay high costs to our signal distributor. While it won’t be easy, it’s a step towards saving a substantial amount of money annually.”

The station aims to become more financially independent by reducing distribution costs. Fakier emphasized, “If we can purchase our own distributing equipment, we would only need to pay rent for space.”

“It is going to cost us over R600,000 to purchase this equipment, so we need the communities help.”

He called on the community to support the pledge drive, stating, “We hope people will come out and donate, regardless of the amount. By doing so, they will help us save money and invest more in our community.”

“This radio station belongs to the community. By investing in it, the community ensures that we can continue our work and serve them better.”

