VOC Blanket Drive- one blanket closer to success

The Voice of the Cape (VOC) and Things on Wheels blanket drive is well underway and both organisations are confident that our goal of reaching 600 blankets by the 15th of August 2024 can be achieved.

VOC is appealing to the broader community to kindly donate R100 or a gently used blanket to provide aid to those braving the icy weather conditions. VOC’s Loushe Jordaan Gilbert expressed her gratitude to those who have been pledging their support through monetary contributions or dropping off blankets to the VOC studios.

“I am so thankful for the support that our community continuously show when it comes to our outreach programmes. This has been one of the coldest winters that we have experienced, so this blanket drive is really an amazing initiative as many people can benefit from it,” she said.

The VOC is appealing to listeners to refrain from dropping of monetary contributions to the station. Gilbert said all monies should be paid directly into the Things on Wheels bank account.

“Things on Wheels will be the organisation making the purchase so all monies should be paid to them. They are actively sending us feedback in terms of the amounts that are paid into the account. For those who are donating blankets, they can drop it at 2 Queens Park Avenue in Salt River,” she added.

For more information call 021 442 3500.

Banking details

Account name: Things on Wheels

Bank: FNB, Century City

Account number: 622 710 07950

Branch code: 200909

Reference: VOC Blanket