VOC Breakfast and Millers Travel & Tours hosts special Umrah giveaway

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Voice of the Cape (VOC) Breakfast, in collaboration with Millers Travel and Tours, is hosting a special Umrah giveaway, offering one fortunate member of the local community the opportunity to perform Umrah, valued at over R35,000.

This pilgrimage to the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah is a deeply cherished aspiration and dream for many Muslims around the world.

Announcing the giveaway across the VOC airwaves on Monday, station manager Goolam Fakier shared the exciting news.

“Abubakar Miller from Miller’s Travel approached us with a generous offer,” stated Fakier. “He said to us, ‘We give away an Umrah to an elder person every year and we want VOC to be part of it. Here’s the ticket; you give it away over the airwaves.’” “We’ve tied it with VOC Breakfast because we want people to wake up to the wonderful news of ‘Umrah Maqbool’ one morning, insha Allah [If God wills], he added.”

The Umrah package includes:

– Airfare on Qatar Airways – Departing on 22 October 2024

– Accommodation (5 Nights in Madinah at Province Al Sham B&B and 14 Nights in Makkah at VOCO Hotel B&B)

– Transfers

– Ziyaarahs (Makkah & Madinah)

– Passport expenses (if needed)

Exclusions:

– Personal expenses

– Travel insurance

Recipient Criteria:

– Male or Female over the age of sixty

– Must have never been to the Holy Lands (and potentially unlikely to be able to go due to financial challenges)

– Must be fit and able to travel on 22 October 2024

To nominate someone deserving of this blessed trip, listeners are invited to submit a few words describing what makes their nominee special.

Each Friday, a name will be drawn and added to a final draw set for September. Weekly announcements will keep the community informed of the successful nominees, with the final draw featuring five names.

“The winner will be visited by the VOC Breakfast team and surprised with the news,” Fakier added.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Moulana Dawood Sampson, Imam at Masjidus Sabr in Parkwood, described performing Umrah as a training ground for spiritual growth.

“Umrah can be performed at any time during the year and is a journey to Allah. The main purpose is to cleanse the soul of past sins, and one becomes a guest of Allah,” he said. “The intention to perform Umrah removes poverty from one’s home and increases blessings in wealth and well-being. It is an opportunity to erase past mistakes, deepen devotion to Allah, strengthen Imaan [faith], and reflect on the beauty of being a Muslim.” “Imagine praying in front of the Kaaba, asking Allah for forgiveness with tears in your eyes. It’s a time for Tawbah [repentance] and Thikr [worship], and a chance to build up your Takwah [piety],” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Yazeed Dramat, who nominated last year’s winner, Fatima Solomons, shared his experience with the competition.

“Aunty Fatima does so much for the community. It was always her dream to go to Makkah and Madinah, but financial constraints made it impossible. Winning the Umrah trip was a blessing during a difficult time for her,” explained Dramat. “Now, she can’t speak enough about the experience and how it has impacted her life.”

By participating, listeners can make a lasting difference in someone’s life, fulfilling the cherished dream of visiting the holy lands.

To nominate someone special, keep your message simple and send it via email to breakfast@vocfm.co.za.

Include the following details in your email:

– Nominee: Name, Surname, Address, Age, Contact information

– Nominator: Name, Surname, Contact information

– A short motivation as to why the individual should be selected

Join VOC in making this a truly unforgettable experience for a beloved elder in the community!