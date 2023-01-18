VOC Breakfast kick off school year at Talfalah Primary School in Manenberg

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

It was all systems go at Talfalah Primary School in Manenberg, Cape Town where the learning institution kicked off their 2023 academic year with a bang as VOC’s Breakfast team broadcasted live from the school on Wednesday morning as part of their stationery drive in collaboration with The South African National Zakáh Fund (SANZAF).

According to Principal Mr M.A Karriem, the excitement was palpable as over 1 000 learners were welcomed onto the premises in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It was difficult for the teachers to assimilate back into a working environment of such a long much-needed break, but we are keen to get started so we can ensure the children have the best schooling year yet,” smiled Karriem.

He further explained that 60% of the learners are from Manenberg and the remaining 40% from the surrounding informal settlements. There is a combination of 30 classes across all grades at the institution.

“In terms of our admission policy at the school, we have one educator per 38 learners to lessen the burden of educators,” said Karriem.

According to a statement released by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), 1.2 million learners head to school today, including nearly 92 000 Grade 1s heading to “big school”, and over 96 000 Grade 8s heading to high school while 35 872 teachers and 7 578 public service staff will be on hand to support them.

This is the first year since the Covid-19 pandemic started that schools are opening with full attendance and regular timetables.

Given the lasting effects from the pandemic as well as the ongoing socio-economic ills that are dealt with in the Manenberg community, VOC donated more than 200 stationery packs to the most destitute learners at Talfalah with the help of SANZAF, Shoprite, and NGO Things on Wheels.



Regional Manager at SANZAF Western Cape Shafiek Barendse explained how dire the need is for school supplies.

“The need has been so great for stationery that we’ve decided to keep our offices open for the rest of the month to accept any school supplies that can be donated, and we will assess to see if the need persists, we will continue for the rest of the scholastic year,” explained Barendse.

He further encouraged listeners to donate as much or as little as they can.

“Every pencil counts. We have people coming to our offices on a daily basis asking for donations from school shirts, shoes, bags etc. So we implore you to come forth and spread the generosity among our citizens,” added Barendse.

All SANZAF offices across the Western Cape can be used as drop off points.

