VOC calls on public to support local masajid during lockdown

The masjid is the most important institution in Islam. During the lockdown, masaajid across Cape Town will be impacted as their doors remain closed, leaving no opportunity to do daily and weekly collections. These collections are essential to the upkeep of the masjid and to provide a salary to officiating imams. VOC is calling upon all masaajid to submit their banking account information to the station via info@vocfm.co.za so that we can encourage the public to support these institutions during these trying times.

Furthermore, VOC is calling on its listeners and the broader community to take this opportunity of earning a saqadtul jaariyah by supporting your local mosque.

Find some of the masajid bank details and contact numbers below:

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

