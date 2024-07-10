VOC continues traditional Muharram Khatam Al Qu’ran

Share this article

Globally Muslims have ushered in the Islamic New Year with the remembrance of Allah (God) and as per its annual tradition, Voice of the Cape Radio will host its Khatam Al Qu’ran coinciding with Muharram 1446 AH.

The on-air launch will kick off on Thursday afternoon, 11th July 2024, and will be rendered by an incredible line-up of renowned hu’faath.

Listeners will be treated to an array of melodious voices from talent across the Western Cape. Chapters of the glorious Quran will be recited by students from

However, standalone Qurah can also be anticipated.

Khatam breakdown:

Juz 1 – 4 will be recited from 18h00 – 22h00 on Thursday July 11, 2024

Rendered by Shaykh Ebrahim Floris accompanied by his students.

Friday July 12, 2024

Juz 5 – 6 will be recited from 10h00 – 12h00

Rendered by Shaykh Mahdie Nackerdien accompanied by his students.

After Jumuah

Juz 7 – 8 will be recited from 14h00 -16h00

Rendered by Shaykh Mahdie Nackerdien accompanied by his students.

Juz 9 – 12 will be recited from 16h00 – 20h00

Shaykh Zaahier Kamaldien accompanied by his students.

Juz 13 – 15 will be recited from 20h00 – 23h00

Rendered by Shaykh Ighsaan Davids accompanied by his students.

Saturday July 13, 2024

Juz 16 – 19 will be recited from 10h00 – 14h00 by various voices:

Qari Gasant Leak

Qari Esa Leak

Haafith Musa Leak

Moulana Ayyoob Brenner

Juz 20 – 23 will be recited from 14h00 – 18h00 by an array of hufaath:

Haafith Farees Hendricks

Haafith Yusuf Rajie

Haafith Mubeen Parker

Haafith Tanzeelurahmaan

Juz 24 – 27 will be recited from 18h00 – 22h00

Rendered by Shaykh Allie Davids accompanied by his students.

Sunday July 14, 2024

Juz 28 – 30 will be recited from 08h00 – 11h00 by esteemed reciters:

Qari Garieth Williams

Shaykh Ma’ruf Tamaam

Haafith Ighsaan Bassedien

The khatam will conclude with an on-air vote of thanks and dhikr.

In the spirit of giving back, VOC’s Corporate Social Relief (CSR) initiative for the month of July will coincide with honoring the elders at Beit-ul-Aman Old Age Home in Wynberg. Team VOC will broadcast its Golden Hour show live on the 20th July from the organization. This comes after the management requested adult diapers that are needed for residents at the frail care centre in Wynberg.

VOC’s station manager, Goolam Fakier, expressed his well wishes to the community for the new Islamic Year.

“Muharram holds significant historical and spiritual importance, reminding us of the sacrifices made and the lessons of resilience and faith. It is a time to reflect on our own lives, to strive for betterment, and to support one another in our personal and professional journeys. In the spirit of this holy month, I encourage all of us to embrace these values in our daily interactions and responsibilities. Let us continue to work together with compassion, dedication, and mutual respect, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and supported,” stated Fakier.

The month of Muharram is not only the first month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar but also one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Qur’an.

Abu Hurayrah (RA) reported that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: “The best of fasting after Ramadan is fasting during Allah’s month of Muharram.” [Reported by Muslim, 1982]

As emphasized in the hadith above, the Prophet (ﷺ) underscored the sanctity of Muharram by referring to it as “Allah’s month” and encouraging fasting throughout the month.

Lastly, VOC has launched a soft and hard new calendar for 1446 AH. These calendars can be collected from local masjied in the area.

** The names included are subject to programming changes

** Khatam times have been updated