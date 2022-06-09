VOC distances itself from comments made on MJC Women’s Forum Programme

Share this article

Assalaamu Alaykum, The Voice of the Cape hereby distances itself from a statement made on the MJC Women’s Forum programme on Wednesday, 8th June on the topic of Raising a modest daughter . Our disclaimer reads, “The views expressed on the programme do not necessarily reflect the views of The Voice of the Cape, its Management or Staff” and this was unfortunately not reiterated in Wednesday’s programme in response to the concluding remarks made by the guest. For this oversight we apologise emphatically and reassert our Station’s unbending stance against Gender Based Violence and Rape. In no way can violence in all forms against women ever be justified and we fully reject the implication that was made on the programme.

The MJC issued the following statement: