Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

VOC distances itself from comments made on MJC Women’s Forum Programme

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Assalaamu Alaykum, The Voice of the Cape hereby distances itself from a statement made on the MJC Women’s Forum programme on Wednesday, 8th June on the topic of Raising a modest daughter . Our disclaimer reads, “The views expressed on the programme do not necessarily reflect the views of The Voice of the Cape, its Management or Staff” and this was unfortunately not reiterated in Wednesday’s programme in response to the concluding remarks made by the guest. For this oversight we apologise emphatically and reassert our Station’s unbending stance against Gender Based Violence and Rape. In no way can violence in all forms against women ever be justified and we fully reject the implication that was made on the programme.

The MJC issued the following statement:


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.