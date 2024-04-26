VOC Golf Day, relaunched and reinvigorated

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Voice of the Cape’s (VOC) Golf Day made a triumphant return on Thursday at the picturesque Rondebosch Golf Club, concluding with an exhilarating prize-giving ceremony. Rafieka Layman, from VOC’s sales, marketing, and events department, shared her thoughts on the event during Friday’s VOC Breakfast, expressing her pride in its success.

“I think it was a successful event. This Golf Day took place after years, and honestly, I was proud of the entire event,” Layman reflected.

Layman also praised the invaluable support received from the Rondebosch Golf Club staff, emphasizing their guidance and assistance throughout the day. “I couldn’t be more grateful for that, and we also got a lot of good feedback from the golfers at the event,” she added.

During the Golf Day dinner, Layman announced the date for the next event, and excitement quickly ensued. “A short while after the next one was announced, people were already ready to come on board for it,” she noted.

Bryte Takaful, the title sponsor for Golf Day 2024, announced their continued support for the event in 2025. Ashraf Kenny, a Sales and Marketing representative, revealed, “Last night it was announced they will be coming on board once again in 2025 to be the title sponsor for the Golf Day yet again. We very quickly looked at the calendar last night and determined perhaps pre-Ramadan early February sometime is where we are looking to host it.”

Kenny also highlighted the overwhelming response from sponsors and golfers, with many expressing their eagerness to participate in next year’s event. “We already have several four balls booked for next year’s event, although the pricing, dates, and other details are yet to be confirmed,” he explained.

Kenny further attributed this resounding success to the meticulous planning and dedication of the organising team, including Rafieka Layman, Aqeelah Rowland, and Ayesha Sidar, who ensured that the event exceeded expectations and left a lasting impression on all participants.

VOC News