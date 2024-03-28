VOC Golf Day set to return in full swing

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Listen up, sports lovers! Voice of the Cape (VOC) radio is gearing up for an exciting sports event, this time focusing on golf.

The station’s events and marketing team has been hard at work behind the scenes to organize a memorable Golf Day event, scheduled to take place on the 25th of April at the prestigious Rondebosch Golf Club.

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadan AM on Thursday, sales, and marketing team representatives, Ayesha Sidar, Rafieka Layman and Aqeelah Rowland highlighted the significance of sports in the community, emphasizing the station’s commitment to expanding its events department into the realm of sports, particularly community sports.

“The last VOC golf day was hosted back in 2017 and it was quite successful. The thing that people don’t know that in our community is that sports is quite a big thing.”

Sidar expressed enthusiasm about the response from the community, noting the success of past sporting events like a soccer tournament, which garnered significant interest.

“We’ve partnered with Bryte Takaful insurance on the VOC golf day. The amazing thing about partnering with them is that they come with full support in terms in assisting with the execution. They’ve been amazing, from sponsoring the event, giving us t-shirts even to the point that where they have given us a catering sponsor as well.”

The event offers an exclusive opportunity, with only 120 player slots available for the entire day. Corporates are invited to sponsor holes, with nine primary holes still available for sponsorship.

Layman explained, “The idea behind the golf day is that it works really well with the combination of a corporate and a community player, we are bringing the two together.”

“Golf days are a really a great opportunity for networking. This is a great opportunity for small businesses and corporates to gain exposure and network with clients.”

For sponsorship inquiries and more information about the event, interested parties can contact the station on 021 442 3500. Applications and further details about the event will be provided upon request.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels