VOC hosts Community Services Day: Access to SASSA, WCBS, and More!

By Ragheema Mclean

In a world where the hustle and bustle of daily life often overshadow the needs of our communities, the Voice of the Cape radio is thrilled to announce a Community Services Day.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 2 Queens Park Avenue in Salt River and will offer services from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS), local municipal offices, the Department of Health, and more.

This innovative approach hopes to bring together individuals, organizations, and businesses to provide valuable services that benefit the community at large.

Launching the event on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Station Manager, Goolam Fakier, expressed excitement noting that listeners can expect access to various essential services.

“The event will be free of charge. People are going to have access to SASSA, the WCBS, the Department of Health, and lots more.”

Fakier expressed, “We are hoping to get the WCED onboard as well to assist parents with any questions or queries they may have.”

He added, “City of Cape Town representatives will also be present to address issues related to rates, water bills, and municipal bills.”

“We are taking on some responsibility to help and assist our listeners with issues they deal with on a daily basis, so we urge people to come down and take advantage of these facilities,” Fakier emphasized. “If you’ve been with VOC since its inception, you’d know how mandate is not to sit, sound and look pretty we are servants to our masters, and they are listeners of the VOC.” “We need to do justice to our people and tap into the relationships we’ve build over the years to do help our people.”

By offering services that are not readily accessible, the VOC community service aims to not only meet immediate needs but also empowering individuals to take charge of their health, well-being, and future.

The community is encouraged to come out to the VOC studies and engage, participate with the facilities that will be provided.

Photo: Pexels